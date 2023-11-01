DLA Energy operations officer earns Penn State alumni award

Photo By Connie Braesch | Air Force Maj. Timothy Truong with his wife, Kate. The couple met in Japan while she...... read more read more Photo By Connie Braesch | Air Force Maj. Timothy Truong with his wife, Kate. The couple met in Japan while she was volunteering as a tsunami relief worker, English teacher, and community organizer near the Fukushima Nuclear site. Truong is currently assigned as the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas East operations officer and was selected for a Penn State Alumni Achievement Award. Truong graduated from Penn State with a master’s degree in International Relations and Affairs in 2019. Photo courtesy of Maj. Truong. see less | View Image Page

The American born son of Vietnamese refugees, Air Force Maj. Timothy Truong is proud of his cultural heritage and grateful for the educational and military service opportunities he’s experienced in his 12-year career.



“I always felt I had a debt to pay back to the United States with how this country helped my family,” Truong said. “After joining the Air Force, I loved the opportunities for education and for travel. It’s been amazing to meet so many people from different backgrounds and have the opportunity to make a difference in others’ lives.”



The Penn State Alumni Association selected the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas East operations officer for their 2022 Alumni Achievement Award. The award recognizes alumni 35 years of age and younger for their extraordinary professional accomplishments. Truong graduated from Penn State with a master’s degree in International Relations and Affairs in 2019.



From 2016 to 2019, Truong was the education flight commander and assistant professor of Aerospace Studies for Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Penn State where he trained and mentored 156 men and women as prospective Air Force officers.



Truong’s military experience combined with his graduate education came full circle when he served as the operations officer for the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. From 2019 to 2022, he led the operations for the largest military squadron on Altus AFB managing 350 military and civilian personnel and $389 million in supplies and assets spread over 15 facilities and three bulk fuel distribution points.



“Operating in a multinational environment, Truong worked through the challenges of moving supply convoys on contested road routes and planning Afghan military budgets while combating corruption and Taliban targeting of officials and Afghan pilots,” said DLA Energy Americas Commander Army Col. Josielyn Carrasquillo.



Returning from that deployment and following the wake of the fall of Kabul, Truong mobilized his squadron at Altus Air Force Base within 48 hours of notification to support Operation Allies Welcome, pushing critically needed manpower and equipment to camps being set up to meet the surge of Afghan refugees arriving in the United States.



“Tim was instrumental in mobilizing and preparing 54 airmen for deployment in support of Task Force Liberty and Task Force Holloman, caring for refugees in the largest the noncombatant evacuation operation in United States history,” said DLA Energy Americas East Commander Army Lt. Col. Chris Masson. “Tim is involved with important work every day that is vital to national security and supports the Joint Force.”



For his efforts, he was named the 97th Mission Support Group Field Grade Officer of the Quarter, 97th Air Mobility Wing Lance P. Sijan Air Force Leadership Award Senior Officer and 97th Air Mobility Wing Air Advisor of the Year.



As the DLA Energy Americas East operations officer in Houston, Texas, Truong continues to work with Afghan refugees as a volunteer with Alliance Texas.



“I grew up with stories about how my family was saved by the United States,” he said. “My father still remembers his flight to freedom by helicopter and C-141. My hope for this new generation of Americans is to for them to feel safety and love for themselves and their families, a place they can call home, and find their own American dream.”



Truong is one of nine alumni invited to receive the Alumni Achievement Award in March. They will return to the Penn State campus to share their expertise with students, faculty, and administrators. According to Penn State Alumni Association, the award’s intent is to connect prominent young alumni with students, show that graduates can excel at an early age, and use the collaboration to complement traditional academic curriculum.



Truong’s future plans include studying for a doctorate in history or political science and returning to the U.S. Air Force Academy as an instructor. He hopes to continue to share his passion for teaching, education, and military service.