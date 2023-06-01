Welcome back: 71st FS rejoins America's First Team, 71st FGS activates

Photo By Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell | JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Tellez 1st Operations...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell | JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Tellez 1st Operations Group commander, left, Lt. Col. Andrew “Lite” Gray, 94th Fighter Squadron, Col. Neal Van Houten 1st Maintenance Group commander, and Capt. Trent Amerson, 27th Fighter Squadron director of maintenance, stand together during the 71st Fighter Squadron and 71st Fighter Generation Squadron activation and assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2023. The 71st FS and 71st FGS are home to the F-22 Raptors and are tasked with training the next generation of pilots and maintaining aircraft superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell) see less | View Image Page

In a unique event combining two squadron activations and two assumptions of command, the 1st Fighter Wing reactivated the 71st Fighter Squadron and established the 71st Fighter Generation Squadron during a ceremony on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 6.



Col. Brandon Tellez, 1st Operations Group commander and presiding officer

for the 71st FS reactivation ceremony, said although the 71st will now serve

as the formal training unit for the F-22, the overarching mission to provide

air superiority has not changed.



"You have been activated today to control the skies, and despite the many

changes in venue or platform that we have seen throughout the history of the 71st, the mission has remained simply the same: air superiority for

America," he said.



Lt. Col. Andrew Gray, who took command of the 71st FS upon its reactivation, also emphasized the importance of air superiority and the squadron's role in preparing the next generation of fighters to maintain air dominance.



"My charge as the commander of the fighter training unit is to help develop

and prepare Airmen and pilots to go into these combat units around the Air

Force and preserve air superiority around the world," Gray said.



Following the reactivation of the fighter squadron, Col. Neal Van Houten,

1st Maintenance Group commander and presiding officer for the 71st FGS

activation, highlighted some of the firsts from the long, distinguished

history of the 71st Ironmen, noting that these accomplishments all had one

thing in common.



"And most importantly, to the new fighter generation squadron - none of

these accolades were accomplished without dedicated, Iron maintainers," Van Houten added.



Capt. Trent Amerson, who took command of the 71st FGS, also acknowledged the proud heritage of the Ironmen and said although there will be challenges, he's confident the FGS will continue to contribute to the legacy of the 71st.



"We have a hard road ahead of us, but our mission is critical to train and

develop the most elite Raptor pilots, and we must continue to do this in a

safe, secure and reliable manner," Amerson said.



Safe, secure and reliable are words the 71st FGS lives by, as these are the

tenants of aircraft maintenance, the FGS commander explained.



Amerson closed with a promise to support his squadron in every way possible and excitement for the future.



"Soon the enterprise will see that the only standard is the Iron standard.

I'm honored to serve beside you, and I can't wait for what lies ahead."