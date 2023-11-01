Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Story by Rebecca Coleman 

    Naval Safety Command

    NORFOLK, Va. – The Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) continues to conduct virtual Risk Management Information Streamlined Incident Reporting (RMI SIR) familiarization training with the next sessions starting Jan. 17 through Feb. 9 via Teams. Training will cover topics including instruction on SIR account access, accounts management, entering mishaps and recommendations, message approval process, memorandums of final evaluation and hazard abatement and mishap recommendation management.

    The four-hour live sessions will start promptly within each respective time zone and will be recorded for later viewing. Safety professionals, safety specialists and collateral duty safety officers are highly encouraged to attend.

    The RMI SIR provides a baseline of classes of mishaps, hazard reports and near misses and provides the basis for analysis and trending to improve safety and risk management. The RMI SIR is an integrated system for reporting aviation, afloat, ground and motor vehicle mishaps. The system synthesizes incident report data into useful products to help mitigate risk and safety conditions.

    RMI SIR Familiarization Training Schedule
    For information on accessing the training, go to https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Media/News/Article/3263641/navsafecom-announces-rmi-training-sessions/.

    Jan. 17: EST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
    Jan. 18: PST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    Jan. 19: HST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 1- 5 p.m.
    Jan. 24: PST 12 - 4 p.m. and EST 3 - 7 p.m.
    Jan. 25: CST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    Jan. 26: EST 12 - 4 p.m.
    Jan. 30-31: EST 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
    Jan. 31: JST 12 - 4 p.m.
    Feb. 1: CET 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 2 - 6 a.m.
    Feb. 2: EST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
    Feb. 6: EST 6 - 10 p.m.
    Feb. 7: JST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
    Feb. 8: HST 12 - 4 p.m. and EST 5 - 9 p.m.
    Feb. 9: PST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

    EST - Eastern Standard Time
    CST - Central Standard Time
    PST - Pacific Standard Time
    HST - Hawaii Standard Time
    JST - Japan Standard Time
    CET - Central European Time (Italy, Spain)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 08:35
    Story ID: 436579
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

