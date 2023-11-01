NAVSAFECOM ANNOUNCES RMI TRAINING SESSIONS

Photo By Stephanie Slater | The Department of the Navy will begin using Risk Management Information (RMI)...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Slater | The Department of the Navy will begin using Risk Management Information (RMI) Streamlined Incident Reporting (SIR) to report safety mishaps on Aug. 31. Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) serves as the functional RMI sponsor and now offers virtual training through Aug. 27. RMI SIR provides a single, easy to use point of data entry for Navy and Marine Corps safety professionals. It will also provide relevant information and safety data to identify risk and inform risk-based decisions. (U.S. Navy graphic courtesy of Naval Safety Center/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – The Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) continues to conduct virtual Risk Management Information Streamlined Incident Reporting (RMI SIR) familiarization training with the next sessions starting Jan. 17 through Feb. 9 via Teams. Training will cover topics including instruction on SIR account access, accounts management, entering mishaps and recommendations, message approval process, memorandums of final evaluation and hazard abatement and mishap recommendation management.



The four-hour live sessions will start promptly within each respective time zone and will be recorded for later viewing. Safety professionals, safety specialists and collateral duty safety officers are highly encouraged to attend.



The RMI SIR provides a baseline of classes of mishaps, hazard reports and near misses and provides the basis for analysis and trending to improve safety and risk management. The RMI SIR is an integrated system for reporting aviation, afloat, ground and motor vehicle mishaps. The system synthesizes incident report data into useful products to help mitigate risk and safety conditions.



RMI SIR Familiarization Training Schedule

For information on accessing the training, go to https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Media/News/Article/3263641/navsafecom-announces-rmi-training-sessions/.



Jan. 17: EST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Jan. 18: PST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Jan. 19: HST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 1- 5 p.m.

Jan. 24: PST 12 - 4 p.m. and EST 3 - 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: CST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jan. 26: EST 12 - 4 p.m.

Jan. 30-31: EST 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Jan. 31: JST 12 - 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: CET 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 2 - 6 a.m.

Feb. 2: EST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Feb. 6: EST 6 - 10 p.m.

Feb. 7: JST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Feb. 8: HST 12 - 4 p.m. and EST 5 - 9 p.m.

Feb. 9: PST 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and EST 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.



EST - Eastern Standard Time

CST - Central Standard Time

PST - Pacific Standard Time

HST - Hawaii Standard Time

JST - Japan Standard Time

CET - Central European Time (Italy, Spain)