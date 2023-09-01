Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Singapore Senior Enlisted Leaders Tour USS Makin Island and RSS Endurance

    Makin Island and John P. Murtha Senior Enlisted Leaders CARAT/MAREX Exercise

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Nadia Lund | SINGAPORE (Jan. 9, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Command...... read more read more

    SINGAPORE

    01.09.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    SINGAPORE – Senior enlisted leaders from amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participated in a Senior Enlisted Leaders (SEL) exchange, Jan 9.

    During the exchange, the ARG/MEU SEL’s, accompanied by six additional senior enlisted advisors, met with Military Expert, ME4 Yu Hong Kit, 3rd Flotilla Master Chief, to enhance the longstanding relationship between both navies.

    "Our strength lies in our people and each sailor and marine plays a vital role in the overall success of this bilateral partnership with Singapore," said Master Chief Lucas Jenkins, Command Master Chief of USS Makin Island. "Leadership exchanges at every level enhance our ability to operate side by side, furthering our commitment to the region."

    The group toured the waterfront at Republic of Singapore's Changi Naval Base (CNB) and spoke with sailors from all levels.

    “It’s been some time since we were able to meet up face-to-face”, said Hong Kit “The Senior Enlistee Interaction Programme has been a useful session to share our experiences and learn from each other. It was also a good opportunity to make new friends and renew friendship.”

    While at CNB the group also toured the Makin Island and enjoyed a lunch aboard in the Chief Petty Officer Mess. During the tour, Jenkins discussed Makin Island’s deployment since departing her homeport in San Diego last November.

    The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 22:41
    Story ID: 436570
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Singapore Senior Enlisted Leaders Tour USS Makin Island and RSS Endurance, by PO1 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Makin Island and John P. Murtha Senior Enlisted Leaders CARAT/MAREX Exercise
    Makin Island and John P. Murtha Senior Enlisted Leaders CARAT/MAREX Exercise
    Makin Island and John P. Murtha Senior Enlisted Leaders CARAT/MAREX Exercise
    Makin Island and John P. Murtha Senior Enlisted Leaders CARAT/MAREX Exercise
    Makin Island and John P. Murtha Senior Enlisted Leaders CARAT/MAREX Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailor
    MKI
    CARAT 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT