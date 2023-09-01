U.S., Singapore Senior Enlisted Leaders Tour USS Makin Island and RSS Endurance

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Nadia Lund | SINGAPORE (Jan. 9, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Command...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Nadia Lund | SINGAPORE (Jan. 9, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Command Master Chief Lucas Jenkins shows the chiefs mess to senior enlisted leaders of the Republic of Singapore Navy during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Singapore 2022, Jan. 9, 2023. CARAT Singapore is a bilateral exercise between Singapore and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime cooperation. In its 28th, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nadia Lund) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE – Senior enlisted leaders from amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participated in a Senior Enlisted Leaders (SEL) exchange, Jan 9.



During the exchange, the ARG/MEU SEL’s, accompanied by six additional senior enlisted advisors, met with Military Expert, ME4 Yu Hong Kit, 3rd Flotilla Master Chief, to enhance the longstanding relationship between both navies.



"Our strength lies in our people and each sailor and marine plays a vital role in the overall success of this bilateral partnership with Singapore," said Master Chief Lucas Jenkins, Command Master Chief of USS Makin Island. "Leadership exchanges at every level enhance our ability to operate side by side, furthering our commitment to the region."



The group toured the waterfront at Republic of Singapore's Changi Naval Base (CNB) and spoke with sailors from all levels.



“It’s been some time since we were able to meet up face-to-face”, said Hong Kit “The Senior Enlistee Interaction Programme has been a useful session to share our experiences and learn from each other. It was also a good opportunity to make new friends and renew friendship.”



While at CNB the group also toured the Makin Island and enjoyed a lunch aboard in the Chief Petty Officer Mess. During the tour, Jenkins discussed Makin Island’s deployment since departing her homeport in San Diego last November.



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



