Strong Finish for Naval District Washington’s Combined Federal Campaign

Washington (NNS) -- Naval District Washington (NDW) hosted its final 2022 Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) event on Jan. 10, 2023, where charities and employees gathered for a virtual meeting.



Wellbeing International Inc., Student Global Ambassadors Project Leaders, Montgomery County Humane Society Inc., and Boys & Girls Clubs of America were some of the charities that participated. Each charity’s representative had a chance to promote and raise awareness of their organization’s causes during the online meeting.



“I really appreciate the charities that were in attendance at our virtual event today, ”said Deirdre Mickens, NDW’s CFC manager, and program analyst. “We had a good representation of different causes that NDW employees could relate to.”



The annual CFC of the National Capital Area kicked off its 2022 campaign on Oct. 4 where federal and military employees pledge monetary gifts and volunteer hours through the CFC. The campaign ends on January 14, 2023.



"Firstly, I’d like to thank our presenters for taking the time to educate us on what you do and how you're helping,” said Capt. Grahme Dicks, chief of staff of NDW. “I felt pretty familiar with the Boys & Girls Club and Montgomery County Humane Society but Wellbeing International was something new to me. [Everyone’s] presentation certainly convinced me that your organizations are worthy and doing great things.”



Beginning in the 1960s, President John F. Kennedy authorized the U.S. Civil Service Commission to develop guidelines and regulate fundraising in the Federal service. Today, the CFC acts as an effective platform in providing all federal employees the opportunity to support eligible non-profit organizations that provide health and human service benefits worldwide.



“Being the command CFC manager was such a rewarding collateral duty. I encourage everyone to assist with the CFC next year. You will get so much out of it,” said Mickens. “Whether participating as a key worker and getting to know people in the organization, or as a a contributor and having a direct effect on the community, there are definitely benefits to participating.

