CYBER SNAPSHOT: W01 Andrew Fricke

Hometown: Nashua, N.H.

Military Occupational Specialty/duty position: Cyber Capabilities Developer Technician (MOS 170D)

Unit: Cyber Solutions Development Detachment-Meade, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion, 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Fort Meade, Md.



(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Won the Fourth Annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition Track B event hosted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). According to CISA, “The President’s Cup finalists competed for ultimate bragging rights of being the best cybersecurity professionals in the federal government.”



ON WHY HE COMPETED IN THE PRESIDENT’S CUP AND WHAT ADVICE HE WOULD GIVE OTHERS WHO ARE THINKING OF COMPETING:

“I chose to compete in the President’s Cup because I think any opportunity to do so within the government is great and is something I want to support and see continue. My advice to others looking to compete in the President’s Cup is to compete regularly in other CTF competitions, attempt challenges from past competitions (and review the solutions), and find others to compete with.”



ON HOW HE PREPARED FOR THE PRESIDENT’S CUP COMPETITION:

“To prepare for the President’s Cup, I competed in other capture the flag (CTF) competitions. I compete in CTF competitions because they allow me to compete against others doing something I enjoy. They are great for exercising skill sets and learning new things in a field that is constantly evolving.”



ON WHY HE CHOSE TO PURSUE AN ARMY CYBER CAREER:

" I joined the Army because the opportunity to do software development while serving, and the experiences and opportunities that could provide, was something I was eager to explore. What eventually led me to becoming a Cyberspace Operations Warrant Officer was the creation of the new Military Occupational Specialty 170D, Cyber Capabilities Developer Technician. It gave me the opportunity to do software development as part of my Army career as well as the ability to focus on technical expertise and mentoring others in the field.”



ON HIS FUTURE GOALS:

“My future goals are to continue serving, and in doing so, advise and mentor others to contribute to the growth and future of this career field in the Army.”



ON WHO HE WOULD LIKE TO THANK FOR SUPPORING HIM:

“I would like to recognize everyone I've had the privilege of serving with in the Cyber Solutions Development Detachment, many of whom helped me get to where I’m at today. I couldn’t ask for a better organization to be a part of, or a smarter group of people to work with.”



Read the full story on the Fourth Annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition and the winners at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/governments-top-cybersecurity-competition-announces-winners-cisagov.



The Track B finals focused on work roles and tasks from the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Cybersecurity Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity. Learn more about NICE at https://niccs.cisa.gov/workforce-development/nice-framework.



ABOUT US: United States Army Cyber Command directs and conducts integrated electronic warfare, information and cyberspace operations as authorized, or directed, to ensure freedom of action in and through cyberspace and the information environment, and to deny the same to our adversaries.



ABOUT 780TH MI BRIGADE: The 780th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade (Cyber) conducts cyberspace operations to deliver effects in support of Army and Joint requirements.



This work, CYBER SNAPSHOT: W01 Andrew Fricke, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.