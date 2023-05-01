Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CYBER SNAPSHOT: WO1 Andrew Fricke

    CYBER SNAPSHOT: WO1 Andrew Fricke

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    WO1 Andrew Fricke is a Cyber Capabilities Developer Technician (MOS 170D) assigned to the Cyber Solutions Development Detachment-Meade, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion, 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Fort Meade, Md. (U.S. Army photo)

    CYBER SNAPSHOT: W01 Andrew Fricke

    TAGS

    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command
    780th MI Brigade (Cyber)
    Cyber Solutions Development Detachment-Meade
    781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion

