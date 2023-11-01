NMCCL officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year

United States Navy Lieutenant Jesse Hernandez was recently recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year for 2022.



The yearly award recognizes compassion, accountability, professionalism, and leadership within medical and subspecialty fields of Navy Medicine.



“As the command’s only manpower analyst, he was highly sought after by leadership at all levels,” said U.S. Navy Commander Markeece Murriel, director for administration, in the nomination letter. “He personally trained four command program analysts to perform complex manpower analyses and various personnel tasks.”



Hernandez, who has served 16 years in the Navy, checked into NMCCL in July 2020 during the medical center’s transition to the Defense Health Agency.



During his tenure at NMCCL, Hernandez completed an analysis of all human resource and manpower functions. Hernandez developed quicker, more effective ways to collect data and established programs to optimize human resource assets.



Hernandez fills multiple roles at NMCCL including the Department Head of Human Resources, Command Manpower Analyst, and the Coastal North Carolina Market Administrator, serving Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and the Naval Dental Clinic in addition to NMCCL.



He attributes this recognition to the help of his peers and subordinates.



“I was blessed with great mentors and leaders which made it possible for me to establish a great team that worked alongside me throughout the multi-faceted transition to DHA.”



Hernandez possesses a master’s in Public Health, specializing in Healthcare Administration, and a Manpower Systems Analysis master’s degree from the Post Naval Graduate School. He will use his skills when he departs NMCCL for the Navy Manpower Analysis Center within the next several months.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 10:08 Story ID: 436509 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCCL officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year, by Michelle Cornell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.