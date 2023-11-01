Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCCL officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year

    NMCCL officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina | United States Navy Lieutenant Jesse Hernandez was recently recognized as Navy...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Story by Michelle Cornell 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    United States Navy Lieutenant Jesse Hernandez was recently recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year for 2022.

    The yearly award recognizes compassion, accountability, professionalism, and leadership within medical and subspecialty fields of Navy Medicine.

    “As the command’s only manpower analyst, he was highly sought after by leadership at all levels,” said U.S. Navy Commander Markeece Murriel, director for administration, in the nomination letter. “He personally trained four command program analysts to perform complex manpower analyses and various personnel tasks.”

    Hernandez, who has served 16 years in the Navy, checked into NMCCL in July 2020 during the medical center’s transition to the Defense Health Agency.

    During his tenure at NMCCL, Hernandez completed an analysis of all human resource and manpower functions. Hernandez developed quicker, more effective ways to collect data and established programs to optimize human resource assets.

    Hernandez fills multiple roles at NMCCL including the Department Head of Human Resources, Command Manpower Analyst, and the Coastal North Carolina Market Administrator, serving Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and the Naval Dental Clinic in addition to NMCCL.

    He attributes this recognition to the help of his peers and subordinates.

    “I was blessed with great mentors and leaders which made it possible for me to establish a great team that worked alongside me throughout the multi-faceted transition to DHA.”

    Hernandez possesses a master’s in Public Health, specializing in Healthcare Administration, and a Manpower Systems Analysis master’s degree from the Post Naval Graduate School. He will use his skills when he departs NMCCL for the Navy Manpower Analysis Center within the next several months.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 10:08
    Story ID: 436509
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year, by Michelle Cornell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NMCCL officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT