    NMCCL officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    United States Navy Lieutenant Jesse Hernandez was recently recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year for 2022. The yearly award recognizes compassion, accountability, professionalism, and leadership within medical and subspecialty fields of Navy Medicine.

    NMCCL officer recognized as Navy Medicine&rsquo;s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    NMCCL

