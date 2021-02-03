NMCCL officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year

United States Navy Lieutenant Jesse Hernandez was recently recognized as Navy Medicine’s Manpower and Personnel Officer of the Year for 2022. The yearly award recognizes compassion, accountability, professionalism, and leadership within medical and subspecialty fields of Navy Medicine.

