Columbus Native Reenlists in the United States Navy

Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (December 28, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition...... read more read more Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (December 28, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held a reenlistment ceremony in honor of Naval Counselor Petty Officer First Class Clarence A. Curry. NTAG San Antonio’s Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal welcomed Curry, his wife Andrea, and command members in preparation for the ceremony highlighted by Curry reciting the Oath of Enlistment. Curry, who is from Columbus, Georgia, and a graduate of Kendrick High School, thanked his wife and the command for their support. In addition to Curry’s reenlistment, CDR O’Neal presented the First Class Petty Officer with a Challenge Coin and a book. Additionally, Mrs. Curry was presented with a certificate of appreciation. Curry closed the ceremony with words of thanks and reflection which started with his wife and then command members. “I want to thank everybody in this room for keeping me motivated and pushing me to be greater,” said Curry. While at NTAG San Antonio, Curry served with dignity and honor all while embracing the grind of the field because he knew he was changing lives. “Serving as a Navy Recruiter fulfills me because I see myself in each and every recruit that I encounter,” said Curry. “Joining the Navy was the best decision I’ve ever made and being a Recruiter allows me to facilitate that life-changing decision for others.” NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. #americasnavy #247years #ForgedByTheSea #NavyBirthday #KnowYourMil #takingcareofourown #navyrecruiting #navyoutreachanddiversity #militarycityusa #BuildYourFuture #StartNow #TakeControl #NTAGSA #NewBeginnings #Forging #changinglives #stayready #worldsgreatestnavy #DEP #Seetheworld #Leadership #NTAGSwag #openingdoors #ExploretheNewYou #KnowYourWorth #Achievement #honor see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (December 28, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held a reenlistment ceremony in honor of Naval Counselor Petty Officer First Class Clarence A. Curry. NTAG San Antonio’s Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal welcomed Curry, his wife Andrea, and command members in preparation for the ceremony highlighted by Curry reciting the Oath of Enlistment.



Curry, who is from Columbus, Georgia, and a graduate of Kendrick High School, thanked his wife and the command for their support. In addition to Curry’s reenlistment, CDR O’Neal presented the First Class Petty Officer with a Challenge Coin and a book. Additionally, Mrs. Curry was presented with a certificate of appreciation.



Curry closed the ceremony with words of thanks and reflection which started with his wife and then command members. “I want to thank everybody in this room for keeping me motivated and pushing me to be greater,” said Curry.



While at NTAG San Antonio, Curry served with dignity and honor all while embracing the grind of the field because he knew he was changing lives. “Serving as a Navy Recruiter fulfills me because I see myself in each and every recruit that I encounter,” said Curry. “Joining the Navy was the best decision I’ve ever made and being a Recruiter allows me to facilitate that life-changing decision for others.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



#americasnavy #247years #ForgedByTheSea #NavyBirthday #KnowYourMil #takingcareofourown #navyrecruiting #navyoutreachanddiversity #militarycityusa #BuildYourFuture #StartNow #TakeControl #NTAGSA #NewBeginnings #Forging #changinglives #stayready #worldsgreatestnavy #DEP #Seetheworld #Leadership #NTAGSwag #openingdoors #ExploretheNewYou #KnowYourWorth #Achievement #honor