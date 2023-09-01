Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 CINC IEA

    01.09.2023

    Story by Mackenzie Brooks 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Finalists for this year’s Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award for the Department of the Air Force are Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, and Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    The CINC IEA is awarded annually to one installation from each military service and recognizes the outstanding work of those who operate and maintain Department of Defense installations.

    Established in 1985 by President Ronald Regan, the award focuses on innovation and maximizing available resources to improve base-level services, facilities, and quality of life. The award also encourages commanders to foster an environment that promotes innovative and creative ways of enhancing services and the quality of installations.

    The Department of the Air Force CINC IEA cycle begins each fall, when Air Force major commands and the U.S. Space Force field commands each submit an installation that best exemplifies the intent of the award.

    Brigadier General Brian S. Hartless, Director of Civil Engineers, will chair the Installation Excellence Selection Board and travel to the finalist installations to conduct in-person evaluations and determine the overall Air Force winner.

    Congratulations to our finalists!

