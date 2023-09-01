2023 CINC IEA

Photo By Emily Vang | The Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award, or CINC IEA, is given...... read more read more Photo By Emily Vang | The Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award, or CINC IEA, is given annually to one installation from each military service and recognizes the outstanding work of those who operate and maintain Department of Defense Installations. This year's finalists are Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, and Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. see less | View Image Page

Finalists for this year’s Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award for the Department of the Air Force are Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, and Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



The CINC IEA is awarded annually to one installation from each military service and recognizes the outstanding work of those who operate and maintain Department of Defense installations.



Established in 1985 by President Ronald Regan, the award focuses on innovation and maximizing available resources to improve base-level services, facilities, and quality of life. The award also encourages commanders to foster an environment that promotes innovative and creative ways of enhancing services and the quality of installations.



The Department of the Air Force CINC IEA cycle begins each fall, when Air Force major commands and the U.S. Space Force field commands each submit an installation that best exemplifies the intent of the award.



Brigadier General Brian S. Hartless, Director of Civil Engineers, will chair the Installation Excellence Selection Board and travel to the finalist installations to conduct in-person evaluations and determine the overall Air Force winner.



Congratulations to our finalists!