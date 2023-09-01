The Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award, or CINC IEA, is given annually to one installation from each military service and recognizes the outstanding work of those who operate and maintain Department of Defense Installations. This year's finalists are Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, and Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 14:07 Photo ID: 7583168 VIRIN: 230109-O-VC882-245 Resolution: 1120x832 Size: 350.43 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 CINC IEA, by Emily Vang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.