NY Guard Soldier gets pregnant woman to hospital, reports in for duty during Buffalo blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. – As a massive blizzard hit Buffalo on Christmas Eve 2022, New York National Guard Pfc Matthew Waldman got ready to report in for storm duty at the city’s Connecticut Street Armory, when he decided to make a detour.



Waldman, a member of the 105th Military Police Company, went to a house on Ruspin Avenue, to pick up a pregnant woman who was going into labor and get her to Erie County Medical Center before reporting in.



The storm Waldman headed out in that morning eventually dumped 50 inches of snow on the city, and caused a 16-hour whiteout. Emergency vehicles were getting stuck in the never-ending storm.



By the time it was over, 39 people had died.



Waldman was part of a week-long response that eventually involved 849 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.



“My mother told me that she was snowed in and couldn’t get to the hospital, “Waldman said. “So, I decided to take a detour and see if I could find her.”



Waldman’s mother, Danielle, who was a complete stranger to the woman and her family until that day, got in touch with the woman’s family on social media find out where they lived.



So, Waldman and his mother’s boyfriend got into their Chevrolet Colorado truck and set out the see if they could help.



“Buffalo was a mess at that point, with waist-high snow everywhere and stranded vehicles,” Waldman said. “It took us over an hour to do what would normally be around a twenty-minute drive, but we got there.”



When they got to Ruspin Avenue it was clear that even his truck was not going to make it up the street, Waldman said.



“The road she lived on was completely full of snow, so I had to wade through it to get to her door and clear enough away to get inside,” Waldman said.



There was no way of knowing how long she had before the baby came. Waldman said. But he knew time was off the essence and she wanted to go to the hospital.



“At that point I asked if she could make the trip to my car, and she said ‘yes’. So, I had her put her arms around my shoulders and gave her as much support as I could, and we slowly pushed our way through the snow and back to the vehicle.”



Then they made their way to Erie County Medical Center, where Waldman wished her well and continued his journey to the armory to report for state active duty.



His mother kept in touch with the pregnant woman’s family, and learned that both she and her baby, who weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces when he was born on Christmas Eve, were healthy and happy.



Helping another family like this, was what he joined the National Guard to do, Waldman said.



“I’m glad that I was able to help her, and that them and their family were able to celebrate Christmas together safely,” Waldman said.



“I like to think that anyone else would do the same thing were they in my shoes,” he added.