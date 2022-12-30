New York Army National Guard Pfc Matthew Waldman recalls his trek to get a pregnant woman to the hospital during Buffalo's Christmas Blizzard, while sitting at home in Buffalo, New York on Dec. 30, 2022. Waldman was on his way to report in for storm duty, when he took a detour to get the woman to a hospital first. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 10:44 Photo ID: 7582979 VIRIN: 221230-Z-IC052-2368 Resolution: 752x765 Size: 137.65 KB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier recalls mission to help pregnant woman during Buffalo snowstorm, by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.