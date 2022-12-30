Soldier recalls mission to help pregnant woman during Buffalo snowstorm

New York Army National Guard Pfc Matthew Waldman recalls his trek to get a pregnant woman to the hospital during Buffalo's Christmas Blizzard, while sitting at home in Buffalo, New York on Dec. 30, 2022. Waldman was on his way to report in for storm duty, when he took a detour to get the woman to a hospital first. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)
NY Guard Soldier gets pregnant woman to hospital, reports in for duty during Buffalo blizzard
