Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier recalls mission to help pregnant woman during Buffalo snowstorm

    Soldier recalls mission to help pregnant woman during Buffalo snowstorm

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Pfc Matthew Waldman recalls his trek to get a pregnant woman to the hospital during Buffalo's Christmas Blizzard, while sitting at home in Buffalo, New York on Dec. 30, 2022. Waldman was on his way to report in for storm duty, when he took a detour to get the woman to a hospital first. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 10:44
    Photo ID: 7582979
    VIRIN: 221230-Z-IC052-2368
    Resolution: 752x765
    Size: 137.65 KB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier recalls mission to help pregnant woman during Buffalo snowstorm, by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Guard Soldier gets pregnant woman to hospital, reports in for duty during Buffalo blizzard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    rescue
    pregnant
    blizzard
    NYNG
    Matthew Waldman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT