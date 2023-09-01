Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers make an impact for NMCRS

Last year, NEX and MCX customers made an impact to military members in need by donating to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS). In Fall, NEX customers donated $301,443 and MCX customers donated $247,189. In total, $663,023 and $503,615 respectively was donated through Spring and Fall 2022 benefit ticket sales.



“It is simply amazing to think of the power that a $5 benefit ticket can have when so many shoppers participate,” said retired Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark, U. S. Marine Corps, President, CEO, NMCRS. “The Society is honored to have the continued support of the Navy Exchange Service Command and the Marine Corps Exchange. NMCRS has seen a significant increase in the need for assistance this year, and the funds will be put to immediate use!”



The NEX and MCX customers support the NMCRS by purchasing $5 benefit tickets in April and October 2022. The benefit tickets gave customers $5 and a 5% discount applied to a one time purchase.



This Spring, NEX customers will once again have the opportunity to support the NMCRS when $5 benefit tickets are available for purchase April 2 - May 13.

