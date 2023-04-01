New VR SHARP Training Helps JBLM Soldiers Feel More Involved

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment had the opportunity to experience the latest innovation in Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention training, January 4, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



This marked the first time a unit at JBLM used virtual reality headsets to conduct a SHARP class. The VR SHARP module is loaded onto a Meta Quest 2 headset which produces an immersive environment for the Soldier to tackle different scenarios. These scenarios plunge the user into situations where he or she can intervene by using their own voice to make decisions.



Moth+Flame, based out of Brooklyn, N.Y., is an immersive training company that uses VR headsets to train civilian employees and more recently, the Army, Navy, and Air Force as well.



“The corporate world is using this right now and they're using it for diversity, equality and inclusion training,” said JC Glick, the director of programs at Moth+Flame. “For the military, we’re really focused on suicide and sexual assault intervention.”



Pfc. Jasmine Garcia, a fire control specialist with 1-94 FAR, stated that past SHARP training was not as effective and that she did not receive more insight on the matter.



“I like this training a lot because it actually made me feel involved,” said Garcia. “It gave me an example of what sexual harassment looks like instead of just wordy slideshows. That visual understanding is what I need to invest myself in the training.”



Garcia explained that the module gave her new tools to intervene in sexually inappropriate behavior within the workplace that past classes did not confidently equip her with.



“It made me feel like I can speak up as a female in the Army,” said Garcia. “Personally, one challenging thing for me is to find the courage to trust my male counterparts. I now feel that if I were to see something inappropriate, I would put a stop to it.”



There is exciting potential for even more military training modules due to a short lead time on production.



“Building a module only takes about 90 days from start to finish,” said Glick. “This includes writing the script, casting the actors, and building the module itself.”



Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson, the command sergeant major of 1-94 FAR, explained the future potential for this innovative technology.



“The possibilities are endless when you start looking at E3B (Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Medical Badge) training, Call for Fire training, and JFO (Joint Fires Observer) certification,” said Pearson. “And now is the time to jump on it."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 18:07 Story ID: 436381 Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New VR SHARP Training Helps JBLM Soldiers Feel More Involved, by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.