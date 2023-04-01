Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New VR SHARP Training Helps JBLM Soldiers Feel More Involved

    New VR SHARP Training Helps JBLM Soldiers Feel More Involved

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment had the opportunity to experience the latest innovation in Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention training, January 4, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 18:07
    Photo ID: 7581283
    VIRIN: 211210-A-MT371-401
    Resolution: 6138x4092
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New VR SHARP Training Helps JBLM Soldiers Feel More Involved, by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New VR SHARP Training Helps JBLM Soldiers Feel More Involved

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP VR Virtual Reality JBLM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT