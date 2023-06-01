Photo By Jeremy Murray | Commander Col. Jeremy Chapman attended the City of Selma, Alabama Government press...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Murray | Commander Col. Jeremy Chapman attended the City of Selma, Alabama Government press conference announcing and signing the design agreement, for the Selma Flood Risk Management and Bank Stabilization project design on September 22, 2022. (Photo by USACE Charles Walker) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District had much to be proud of this year, it was quite the year of deployments, studies, dredging and more. Look back on the Mobile District 2022-year review.



“It’s been a historic year across the district, awarding a $2.8B program and many other significant accomplishments during 2022,” said Mobile District Commander Colonel Jeremy Chapman “This year offered many challenges, but our entire team ensured that Mobile Delivered!”



To help address current and future water resources, infrastructure needs and expand access to America’s ports through dredging, the district received funding for a multitude of projects.



The following projects were funded in 2022:



• Alabama River Lakes – Hydropower

• Allatoona Lake - Dam, Hydroelectric Powerhouse, Gated Spillway, Reservoir, Recreation Areas

• Apalachicola Bay – Dredging

• Biloxi Harbor – Dredging

• Black Warrior and Tombigbee Rivers – Dredging

• Buford Dam and Lake Sidney Lanier – Hydroelectric powerhouse, Flood Risk Management Reservoir, Recreation Facilities

• Carters Dam and Lake – Dam, Hydroelectric Powerhouse, Flood Risk Management Reservoir, Recreation Areas

• Escambia and Conecuh Rivers – Dredging

• Gulf Intercoastal Waterway – Levee Drainage Structure Replacement

• Jim Woodruff Lock and Dam – Recreation

• Mobile Harbor – Dredging, Upland Placement Maintenance

• Okatibbee Lake – Recreation, Minor Maintenance, Fabrication

• Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway – Dredging, Lock & Dam Minor Maintenance, Fabrication, Recreation Areas

• Walter F. George Lock and Dam – Resilient Sustainable Infrastructure

• West Point Dam and Lake – Hydroelectric Powerhouse, Flood Damage Reduction Reservoir, Recreation Facilities



Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall AFB

• Awarded a $532 million construction contract to Hensel Phelps to deliver 11 projects that directly support flightline operations for the F-35A Lightning II aircraft.





Selma Project Design:

• Received congressional funding for the design of the Selma Flood Risk Management Project in Selma, Alabama.



• The Selma Project will stabilize the riverbank, near the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge, which was the site of the three famous Civil Rights Marches to the state capital of Montgomery in 1965, led by the late John Lewis and the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.





Alabama-Coosa-Tallapoosa River Basin Water Control Manuals Approved:

• In May 2022 the updated water control manuals for the Alabama-Coosa-Tallapoosa River Basin were approved by the SAD Commanding General.



• The manuals, contain water control plans, that include guidelines for managing water storage and the release of water from reservoirs. These manuals guide water management operations and need to be updated occasionally as conditions change.



Destin Harbor Capacity Study:

• Partnered with the City of Destin, Florida, to carry out a harbor capacity study by counting vessels in the harbor, on the water, vessel slips, and parking spaces around the harbor area.



• The overall goal of the study is to establish a balance between the environmental health of the harbor and the safety of all entities that use and visit the harbor. Ensuring the safety of visitors also promotes the economic viability of the establishments and guests that do business on the harbor.



Mobile District Scientific Snorkel Team:

• The Mobile District has formed its first internal scientific snorkel team, designed to address missions that require underwater efforts. Their first mission, monitoring the effort of Choccolocco Creek in Alabama, with the purpose of evaluating potential impacts to three threatened and endangered freshwater snail species known to occur within the creek.



New Mexico Fire Response:

• Deployed five employees in support of the rebuild from the New Mexico wildfires that occurred during the spring of 2022.



Hurricane Ian Relief:

• Deployed two survey vessels to the waterways in support of the Hurricane Ian and USACE’s Jacksonville District.

• More than 800 USACE personnel and contractors were deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas.



“With 2022 in the books, this year looks to be just as busy for the Mobile District,” said Chapman. “More than 50 contracts have already been awarded this fiscal year. Our People and Partners continue to Deliver!”