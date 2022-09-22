Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selma Flood Risk Management and Bank Stabilization project

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Jeremy Murray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Commander Col. Jeremy Chapman attended the City of Selma, Alabama Government press conference announcing and signing the design agreement, for the Selma Flood Risk Management and Bank Stabilization project design on September 22, 2022. (Photo by USACE Charles Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:37
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    This work, Selma Flood Risk Management and Bank Stabilization project, by Jeremy Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobile District: 2022 Year Review

    Selma Mobile District USACE

