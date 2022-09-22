Commander Col. Jeremy Chapman attended the City of Selma, Alabama Government press conference announcing and signing the design agreement, for the Selma Flood Risk Management and Bank Stabilization project design on September 22, 2022. (Photo by USACE Charles Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 11:37
|Photo ID:
|7580531
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-JC415-742
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|725.81 KB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Selma Flood Risk Management and Bank Stabilization project, by Jeremy Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mobile District: 2022 Year Review
