WHINSEC & Fort Gordon's 15th Signal Present National Colors

ATLANTA – On Jan 1, members of Fort Gordon’s 15th Signal Brigade (TEAM 15) joined forces with the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Honor Guard at the home of the National Football League Atlanta Falcons, the Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Both entities had a similar mission, present the National Colors at the beginning of the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons.
During the ceremony, TEAM 15 Initial Entry Training Soldiers carried and unfurled the football-field-size American flag, while the WHINSEC Honor Guard, presented the National colors as the National Anthem was performed.
Sgt. 1st Class Juan Medina was the honor guard noncommissioned officer in charge. He commented, “it was an honor to represented our military brothers and sisters as we rendered honors to the Nation and presented the Old Glory as part of the opening ceremony prior to the game.”
The honor guard consisted of: Medina; Staff Sgt. Michelle Castillo Campusano; Staff Sgt. Abel Ramirez; and Staff Sgt. Marco A. Palomino.
Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 11:01
|Story ID:
|436344
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
