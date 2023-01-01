WHINSEC & Fort Gordon's 15th Signal Present National Colors

Courtesy Photo | ATLANTA - Members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ATLANTA - Members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) combined forces with Fort Gordon Initial Entry Training Soldiers from 15th Signal Brigade as they presented the National Colors during the Arizona - Atlanta NFL game on Jan 1 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. U.S. Army photo by SPC Jayden Witt see less | View Image Page

ATLANTA – On Jan 1, members of Fort Gordon’s 15th Signal Brigade (TEAM 15) joined forces with the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Honor Guard at the home of the National Football League Atlanta Falcons, the Mercedes Benz Stadium.



Both entities had a similar mission, present the National Colors at the beginning of the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons.



During the ceremony, TEAM 15 Initial Entry Training Soldiers carried and unfurled the football-field-size American flag, while the WHINSEC Honor Guard, presented the National colors as the National Anthem was performed.



Sgt. 1st Class Juan Medina was the honor guard noncommissioned officer in charge. He commented, “it was an honor to represented our military brothers and sisters as we rendered honors to the Nation and presented the Old Glory as part of the opening ceremony prior to the game.”



The honor guard consisted of: Medina; Staff Sgt. Michelle Castillo Campusano; Staff Sgt. Abel Ramirez; and Staff Sgt. Marco A. Palomino.