    366th Fighter Wing Airman Saves Baby's Life

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Deshawn Horsey, 366th Medical Group aerospace medical technician, was awarded Gunfighter of the Week Dec. 29, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.

    Horsey works in the 366th Health Operations Squadron as an Aerospace Medical Technician. He was able to quickly recognize a 2-month-old baby in respiratory distress and reacted swiftly to get her to emergency care.

    When rooming a family for an outpatient pediatric appointment, he observed an infant was having difficulty breathing. He stopped his routine care process and alerted his healthcare provider team. He voiced his concerns based on his observation of the patient. The team initiated urgent evaluation and respiratory support treatment to which the infant did not respond. Horsey quickly coordinated an ambulance transfer for the baby to a higher-level of care off-base. The baby’s health further declined while enroute to care. She required immediate admission to intensive care. Thankfully, the infant was treated and after a week she has fully recovered. Horsey’s alert nature and ability to break from the standard process ensured that this infant received lifesaving care immediately.

    Amn Horsey distinguished himself as a highly capable medic despite being the most junior member of his team.

    Horsey has a fondness for the medical field and has plans to become a nurse.

    Aside from saving lives, Horsey enjoys playing basketball after work.

