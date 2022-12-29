Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congratulations Amn Horsey!

    Congratulations Amn Horsey!

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Deshawn Horsey, 366th Medial Group aerospace medical technician, poses for a photo Dec. 29, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Horsey received Gunfighter of the Week after responding to an infant in respiratory distress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 13:38
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    This work, Congratulations Amn Horsey!, by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS

    #ReedChoate #366th Medical Group #DeShawn Horsey #GFOTW

