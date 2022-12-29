Congratulations Amn Horsey!

Airman Deshawn Horsey, 366th Medial Group aerospace medical technician, poses for a photo Dec. 29, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Horsey received Gunfighter of the Week after responding to an infant in respiratory distress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

