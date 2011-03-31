Flintlock 2010

Photo By Africom Pao | A member of the Marine Special Operations Command oversees a Malian fire team while...... read more read more Photo By Africom Pao | A member of the Marine Special Operations Command oversees a Malian fire team while conducting counter-terrorism operations in an urban terrain environment during Flintlock 10 in Theis, Senegal, on May 12, 2010. The MARSOC are specialized Marines conducting special missions in unique areas, focused on capacity development under the auspices of the Trans-Saharan Counter-Terrorism Partnership. Flintlock 10 is a special operations forces exercise focused on military interoperability and capacity-building and is part of an U.S. Africa Command-sponsored annual exercise program with partner nations in Northern and Western Africa. The exercise, which includes participation of key European nations, is conducted by Special Operations Command Africa and designed to build relationships and develop capacity among security forces throughout the Trans-Saharan region of Africa. Approximately 1,200 U.S. and partner-nation personnel from 14 nations are involved in military interoperability activities across the Trans-Saharan region during this event. (DoD photo by Max Blumenfeld) see less | View Image Page

A united vision for cooperation and stability in the Trans-Saharan region was on display during Flintlock 10, a military exercise designed to develop the capabilities of select African Nations, European and U.S. military units and staffs.



The objective of Flintlock 10 is to develop military interoperability as a cornerstone for regional security and stability. Centered in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, but with tactical training conducted in Senegal, Mali, Mauritania and Nigeria, Flintlock 10 will was held from May 2-23, 2010.



Flintlock 10 built upon the successes and lessons learned during previous Flintlock exercises, which were conducted to establish and develop regional relationships and synchronization of efforts among the militaries of the Trans-Saharan region.



A Multi-National Coordination Center in Burkina Faso served as a focal point for multi-national information sharing, as well as the planning of synchronized operations. In the Coordination Center, participants from partner nations received academic training, culminating in a command post exercise. The CPX involved instruction, scenario development and a control group to enhance the participants’ ability to work collaboratively toward solving a shared regional crisis involving illegal activities which disrupt stability and security.



The tactical portion of Flintlock 10 consisted of small-unit combined training and activities involving U.S. and partner nation militaries throughout the region. During Flintlock 10, medical and veterinary Programs were conducted to provide the populations in rural areas health information and basic medical care.



This exercise took place in the context of the Trans-Sahara Counter Terrorism Partnership. Supported by the U.S. Africa Command and the Special Operations Command, the exercise provided military training opportunities to foster relationships of peace, security and cooperation among all Trans-Sahara nations.