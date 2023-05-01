Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Canarte

When Spc. Dario Canarte, an infantryman with 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, walked into his recruiting office, he had a vision of his military career filled with duty, brotherhood, and highspeed life. Canarte began his military career by jumping straight from basic training to Ranger Assessment and Selection Program.



“I learned a lot about myself in the Army,” Canarte said. “I learned about my limits and strengths.”



When Canarte came to the United States from his hometown in Ecuador seven years ago, he already had a plan to fulfill his sense of duty in some sort of law enforcement. His motivation to serve led him to achieving a degree in criminal justice. However, goals change, and he decided to join the Army.



“I enjoyed RASP. In RASP, there was competitiveness but also a brotherhood,” Canarte said. “It was hard for sure; the movies can be kind of accurate.”



Canarte was unable to complete his training, but it has not dampened his motivation to continue to grow and achieve more. Canarte recently completed his Expert Infantry Badge. Also, he is in the process of transitioning to the Sniper section with 5th battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, and he is looking to complete an associate's degree in the future.



“Personally, the Army is a great way to improve yourself," Canarte said. “As terrible as the situation may get, it will always get better if you embrace change and overcome challenges. One day, you will look at these times and be glad for the lessons learned. Everything comes and goes.”

