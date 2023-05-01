Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Canarte

    Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Canarte

    Photo By Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash | Spc. Dario Canarte poses for a photo in 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment's...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Story by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    When Spc. Dario Canarte, an infantryman with 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, walked into his recruiting office, he had a vision of his military career filled with duty, brotherhood, and highspeed life. Canarte began his military career by jumping straight from basic training to Ranger Assessment and Selection Program.

    “I learned a lot about myself in the Army,” Canarte said. “I learned about my limits and strengths.”

    When Canarte came to the United States from his hometown in Ecuador seven years ago, he already had a plan to fulfill his sense of duty in some sort of law enforcement. His motivation to serve led him to achieving a degree in criminal justice. However, goals change, and he decided to join the Army.

    “I enjoyed RASP. In RASP, there was competitiveness but also a brotherhood,” Canarte said. “It was hard for sure; the movies can be kind of accurate.”

    Canarte was unable to complete his training, but it has not dampened his motivation to continue to grow and achieve more. Canarte recently completed his Expert Infantry Badge. Also, he is in the process of transitioning to the Sniper section with 5th battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, and he is looking to complete an associate's degree in the future.

    “Personally, the Army is a great way to improve yourself," Canarte said. “As terrible as the situation may get, it will always get better if you embrace change and overcome challenges. One day, you will look at these times and be glad for the lessons learned. Everything comes and goes.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 18:46
    Story ID: 436278
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Canarte, by SGT Laurie Ellen Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Canarte

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier spotlight
    1-2 SBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT