Staff Sgt. Golaybah Kamara has faced a reality of war in a way that differs from many Soldiers in our force. In Kamara's case, his wartime experience came from his home country.



"I believe that all the conflicts, economic hardships, and displacement of people that I have seen has helped me to be more resilient, patient, reserved, and family oriented."



Kamara is a platoon sergeant with A Company, 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division. Originally from Liberia, Kamara came to the United States and joined the Army, which has led to a fourteen-year-long career that he plans to continue for even longer.



"I always advise and mentor younger Soldiers to network. This means they touch base in good or bad times with their family members and loved ones for moral support. I also encourage them to balance their physical and mental ability through physical training in their personal time, educational programs, and other resources the Army offers."



Kamara's unique experience before the Army is an influential lesson that many young Soldiers can learn from. There are many diverse reasons and life experiences that lead people to join the Army. Learning about the challenges and struggles of others can help broaden a soldier's perspective, which is exactly what Kamara wants to do.



"I want to share my experience with young Soldiers to help them understand their own struggles,” Kamara said. “Hearing the stories and struggles of the people you work with can influence collaboration and make a better work environment. I want to continue to do that and encourage others to do the same.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 18:45 Story ID: 436276 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Kamara, by SGT Laurie Ellen Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.