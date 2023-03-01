AEDC employees recognized with quarterly awards

In December, Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership recognized the quarterly award winners for the third quarter of 2022 during a Commander’s Call at Arnold Air Force Base. The individuals and teams recognized for their performance are:
Maj. Weston Hanoka (Image 221222-F-F3405-0004)
704th Test Group, Det. 1, Holloman AFB
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Capt. Brian Gatzke (Photo not available)
717th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Ida Rice (Image 221222-F-F3405-0006)
846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Juwon Williams (Image 221222-F-F3405-0005)
586th Flight Test Support Squadron, Holloman AFB
Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter
Myra Pieszala (Image 221222-F-F3405-0001)
746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category I
Kelsi Pilcher (Image 200831-F-KN521-0001)
Staff Judge Advocate Office, Arnold AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category II
Timothy Espinoza (Image 221222-F-F3405-0003)
586th Flight Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category III
Angelique St. Pierre (Photo not available)
Services, Arnold AFB
Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category II
Shanda Peterson (Photo not available)
AFTC/PZ Arnold, Arnold AFB
AFTC/Command and Staff, Civilian of the Quarter Category III
1st Lt. Corey Smith (Image 221222-F-F3405-0007)
746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Exceptional Innovator Award
Hypersonic Test and Evaluation Investment Portfolio Test Team (Photo not available)
846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Technical Achievement Award
