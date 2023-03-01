AEDC employees recognized with quarterly awards

In December, Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership recognized the quarterly award winners for the third quarter of 2022 during a Commander’s Call at Arnold Air Force Base. The individuals and teams recognized for their performance are:



Maj. Weston Hanoka (Image 221222-F-F3405-0004)

704th Test Group, Det. 1, Holloman AFB

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter



Capt. Brian Gatzke (Photo not available)

717th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter



Master Sgt. Ida Rice (Image 221222-F-F3405-0006)

846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter



Staff Sgt. Juwon Williams (Image 221222-F-F3405-0005)

586th Flight Test Support Squadron, Holloman AFB

Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter



Myra Pieszala (Image 221222-F-F3405-0001)

746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category I



Kelsi Pilcher (Image 200831-F-KN521-0001)

Staff Judge Advocate Office, Arnold AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category II



Timothy Espinoza (Image 221222-F-F3405-0003)

586th Flight Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category III



Angelique St. Pierre (Photo not available)

Services, Arnold AFB

Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category II



Shanda Peterson (Photo not available)

AFTC/PZ Arnold, Arnold AFB

AFTC/Command and Staff, Civilian of the Quarter Category III



1st Lt. Corey Smith (Image 221222-F-F3405-0007)

746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Exceptional Innovator Award



Hypersonic Test and Evaluation Investment Portfolio Test Team (Photo not available)

846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Technical Achievement Award

