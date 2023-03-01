Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEDC employees recognized with quarterly awards

    AEDC employees recognized with quarterly awards

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Story by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    In December, Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership recognized the quarterly award winners for the third quarter of 2022 during a Commander’s Call at Arnold Air Force Base. The individuals and teams recognized for their performance are:

    Maj. Weston Hanoka (Image 221222-F-F3405-0004)
    704th Test Group, Det. 1, Holloman AFB
    Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

    Capt. Brian Gatzke (Photo not available)
    717th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

    Master Sgt. Ida Rice (Image 221222-F-F3405-0006)
    846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter

    Staff Sgt. Juwon Williams (Image 221222-F-F3405-0005)
    586th Flight Test Support Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter

    Myra Pieszala (Image 221222-F-F3405-0001)
    746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category I

    Kelsi Pilcher (Image 200831-F-KN521-0001)
    Staff Judge Advocate Office, Arnold AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category II

    Timothy Espinoza (Image 221222-F-F3405-0003)
    586th Flight Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category III

    Angelique St. Pierre (Photo not available)
    Services, Arnold AFB
    Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category II

    Shanda Peterson (Photo not available)
    AFTC/PZ Arnold, Arnold AFB
    AFTC/Command and Staff, Civilian of the Quarter Category III

    1st Lt. Corey Smith (Image 221222-F-F3405-0007)
    746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Exceptional Innovator Award

    Hypersonic Test and Evaluation Investment Portfolio Test Team (Photo not available)
    846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Technical Achievement Award

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:21
    Story ID: 436220
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Quarterly Awards

