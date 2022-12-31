DLA Distribution Headquarters golf team claims Susquehanna Cup

The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Headquarters golf team defended their title, winning the Susquehanna Cup 2022, Friday, Sept. 9.



The event was hosted at the Riverview Golf Course at Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



DLA Distribution’s Deputy Commander, Perry Knight, kicked off the event during the opening ceremony by honoring three player/co-workers who have passed on – Ed Visker, Scott Rosbaugh and Tom Broniak.



DLA Distribution Headquarters team member Joe Faris shared a few stories of the three honorees and thanked their family members for attending the ceremony.



“It’s hard not to be emotional today,” said Faris, continuing, “Scott, Ed and Tom … all three were exceptional human beings who we loved in the workplace and on the golf course – they are missed. I really want to thank Bret [Speese] and Brent [Barnes] for putting the Susquehanna Cup together and recommending we honor Scott, Ed and Tom.”



During match play, competition was fierce between the DLA Distribution Headquarters team, captained by Bret Speese, versus the DLA Distribution Susquehanna/Installation Operations team, captained by Brent Barnes. The Susquehanna Cup tournament rules are like a Ryder Cup format but completed in a days’ time.



With no cumulative score, each pairing was awarded a point when they won a match and given a half point if they tie. The scoring is based off holes won by each team. There were four matches of two-person teams for a total of eight players per team.



DDSP won the first two matches and were only a half point away from winning the cup. However, DLA Distribution Headquarters won the third match. The final match, which featured both team captains, determined the fate of the Susquehanna Cup.



The match was even through the first 12 holes, but DLA Distribution Headquarters took the lead by winning the next two holes. DDSP won the 16th hole to get back to one down in the match. However, team captain Speese stuck his tee shot on the par 3 17th about 5 feet from the hole. DDSP’s attempt fell short, and they eventually conceded the hole, and the Susquehanna Cup was retained by DLA Distribution Headquarters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 14:36 Story ID: 436151 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Distribution Headquarters golf team claims Susquehanna Cup, by Diana Dawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.