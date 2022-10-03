New application helps DLA track COVID-19 test kits for White House mission

The Defense Logistics Agency has developed a new dashboard application to provide real-time metrics as it packs and distributes millions of free COVID-19 at-home tests to American households as part of the White House test kit mission.

DLA Distribution created the application with key performance indicators to gauge and monitor milestones and progress with the test kit mission for the teams at DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, and a DLA Distribution-contracted warehouse in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

“With a velocity-focused mission, we had to develop a solution that could move just as quickly. Between the speed of analysis and delivery to our users, whether they’re accessing the application on a computer or mobile device, everyone now sees the same data simultaneously,” said Steven Forster, a supply management specialist in DLA Distribution current operations who created the application.

Launched Feb. 8, the application receives data from the U.S. Postal Service and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Coordination Operation and Response Element, DLA’s federal partners in the test kit mission. From that data, the application’s geo-mapping capability provides real-time information about inbound and outbound test kit shipments across the nation, including progress against the total test kit goal, test kit volume received and shipped, truck volume and most importantly, the number of American households receiving test kits. The app displays the data visually which provides a snapshot of current performance metrics and enables data-driven decisions without arduous spreadsheet analysis and number crunching.

The application also contains a detailed weather map using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration web integration and hurricane tracking along with dynamic links to weather in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Tracy, California, plus a live Pennsylvania snowplow tracker, national weather listing and flight tracker.

The app also includes a chart showing U.S. Postal Service hub deliveries and drive times to those locations. DLA Distribution supervisors use these tools to ensure clear transportation routes for both test kits and warehouse workers.

A key component in the app is a clickable button to directly email DLA Distribution’s Joint Operations Center, the agency’s test kit mission hub, with any immediate concerns or pressing issues.

When the computer app was complete, Forster developed a mobile phone interface allowing access to real-time data for users wherever they are. All users have the same information, whether accessing it from their phone, tablet, or computer.

The new test kit app is one of many DLA Distribution resources developed to support the agency’s goal to modernize its acquisition and supply chain management processes through use of big data and business intelligence tools, while maintaining audit sustainment.

