USTRANSCOM delivers hope to Ukraine

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (Dec. 29, 2022) – As of December 2022, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has delivered more than 313 million pounds of equipment to Ukraine to help them defend themselves against Russia. While the year is coming to an end, USTRANSCOM’s commitment to deliving hope and aid to Ukraine will continue.



USTRANSCOM began delivering security assistance cargo to Ukraine Jan. 21, and began movement of U.S.-based forces to Europe Feb 3. The command has airlifted more than 16,000 troops from the U.S. to Europe to assure allies and deter further Russian aggression.



The equipment and supplies delivered to Europe, including missiles, artillery, tanks, helicopters and more, have proven critical to success on the battlefield against Russian forces that invaded Ukraine Feb. 24.



"The speed and reliability at which we are delivering this significant assistance demonstrates America's stalwart support for the Ukrainian government," said Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, USTRANSCOM commander. “No other nation has the strategic comparative advantage in logistics we are leveraging on behalf of Ukraine.”



USTRANSCOM has three component commands that conduct global mobility operations by air and surface modes of transportation. They are Air Mobility Command (AMC), Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), and Military Sealift Command (MSC).



“Together, SDDC and MSC have delivered armored vehicles, ammunition, fuel and other vital supplies where they were needed," Van Ovost said. "AMC military and commercial air carriers have deployed significant volumes of troops and continue to deliver critical lethal aid for Ukraine's defense."



USTRANSCOM and its commercial partners have collectively flown over 900 flights to deliver aid to Ukraine and U.S. partners this year to deter Russian aggression.



"USTRANSCOM's strategic use of airlift is often highlighted," indicated Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, USTRANSCOM’s deputy commander. He said the command had relied heavily on commercial air partners and their cargo fleets.



"However, the sheer volume of materiel moved by sealift has been incredible and has contributed immensely to this effort," Sullivan continued. "Vessel voyages have played an instrumental role…whether that be through liner service, charters, or with activated Ready Reserve Force vessels."



USTRANSCOM conducts globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives.



"This is how the U.S. projects power – fort to port, port to fox hole, airfield to airfield," said Van Ovost.



More than 201 million small arms rounds, 1 million artillery rounds, 70,000 sets of body armor, and more have been supplied to Ukraine. However, the work is not done. USTRANSCOM will work tirelessly into 2023 and beyond.



While supporting efforts to assist Ukraine's defense, USTRANSCOM continues to conduct global operations – from Europe and the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific region.



"TRANSCOM delivers…whenever, wherever," said Van Ovost.



USTRANSCOM exists as a warfighting combatant command to project and sustain military power at a time and place of the nation's choosing. Powered by dedicated men and women, TRANSCOM underwrites the lethality of the Joint Force, advances American interests around the globe, and provides our nation's leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options while creating numerous dilemmas for our adversaries.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 19:10 Story ID: 436077 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM delivers hope to Ukraine, by SGT Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.