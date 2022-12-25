USTRANSCOM delivers hope to Ukraine

U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has delivered more than 313 million pounds of equipment to Ukraine since Jan. 21, 2022 and began movement of U.S.-based forces to Europe Feb 3, 2022. The command has airlifted more than 16,000 troops from the U.S. to Europe to assure allies and deter further Russian aggression.

