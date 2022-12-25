U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has delivered more than 313 million pounds of equipment to Ukraine since Jan. 21, 2022 and began movement of U.S.-based forces to Europe Feb 3, 2022. The command has airlifted more than 16,000 troops from the U.S. to Europe to assure allies and deter further Russian aggression.
USTRANSCOM delivers hope to Ukraine
