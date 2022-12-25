Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USTRANSCOM delivers hope to Ukraine

    USTRANSCOM delivers hope to Ukraine

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Vontrae Hampton 

    U.S. Transportation Command

    U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has delivered more than 313 million pounds of equipment to Ukraine since Jan. 21, 2022 and began movement of U.S.-based forces to Europe Feb 3, 2022. The command has airlifted more than 16,000 troops from the U.S. to Europe to assure allies and deter further Russian aggression.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 19:10
    Photo ID: 7575416
    VIRIN: 221225-A-GS449-516
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 271.82 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM delivers hope to Ukraine, by SGT Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USTRANSCOM delivers hope to Ukraine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    Scott Air Force Base
    U.S. Transportation Command
    Gen. Van Ovost
    NDTA22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT