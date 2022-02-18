Military Service Award recipients named at 2022 BEYA STEM conference

The latest Department of the Air Force Military Service Award recipients were named during the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics conference in Washington, D.C., Feb. 18, 2022.



An Airman and a Guardian were each recognized for their tremendous accomplishments and mentorship in STEM career fields over the course of the past year.



The recipients were Col. Jenise M. Carroll, the 75th Air Base Wing commander at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and Brig. Gen. Devin R. Pepper, the deputy director for the U.S. Space Force’s Strategy, Plans and Policy Directorate.



Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. provided the keynote address during the award ceremony that capped the event. He emphasized the impact STEM has on accomplishing the Air Force mission.



“Education is fundamental to the Air Force,” Brown said. “Never before in our history have we depended more heavily on the application of technology to fly, fight and win. Science and technology is vital to ensure we can deliver airpower – anytime, anywhere. The success of the Air Force depends on our continued innovation and technical excellence.”



During the three-day annual conference, selectees attend career fairs on behalf of Air Force and Space Force recruiting and witness multiple discussion panels. On the last day, the Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring session and award ceremony take place.



This ceremony offers an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Airmen, Guardians and other Defense Department exemplars who have advocated and mentored in STEM-related fields. Brown paid special honor to Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, Tuskegee Airman and STEM advocate, who died recently.



BEYA’s mission is to ensure the nation's security and global leadership by increasing the numbers of citizens pursuing STEM-based educational and career paths. The conference is intended to create connections between students, educators and STEM professionals, and honor individuals who have served with distinction, supporting the military’s efforts in mentorship and diversity.



“I’m very proud of Jenise for what she is able to do,” Brown said, congratulating the Air Force Military Service Award winner during the ceremony. “Particularly, being at the 75th Air Base Wing, when you think about the logistics we have there … Jenise is making sure we are able to do the United States Air Force mission of ‘Fly, Fight and Win … airpower – anytime, anywhere.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:27 Story ID: 436035 Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Service Award recipients named at 2022 BEYA STEM conference, by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.