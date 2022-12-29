Secretary of Army selects Far East District civilian as EEO Professional of the Year

USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea – Stephen Brown, Far East District (FED) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Manager was selected as the 2022 Secretary of the Army EEO Professional of the Year for his significant contributions to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) EEO and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility program and initiatives within the region.

The award is presented to a civilian equal opportunity official who manages, directs, oversees, and implements a model EEO program with distinction.

“I’m honored to receive this award. Fortunately, I received the support of the Commander and senior leaders who valued my advice, which allowed me to provide the full spectrum of EEO support and services,” said Brown.

Brown served 24 years in U.S. Air Force and began his civilian profession as an equal opportunity manager 18 years ago. His current tour is his second with the District, bringing his total time with FED to 10 years.

“The people here are the reason I returned to FED for a second time.”

Brown is humbled to say that this award is the result of teamwork—the commitment of the Far East District to taking care of its people.

“I was able to be proactive and engage with my EEO allies throughout the FED, who supported the Diversity Council, Special Observances, and Lunch & Learns.” Brown added, “This recognition and award are due to the guidance and support of my fantastic mentor of ten years, Mr. Rafael Reyes, Pacific Ocean Division (POD) EEO manager.”

Brown attributed many of the qualities that he grew to master to Reyes.

“I am more patient, dedicated, and focused because of his support. I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the impact he’s had on my career.”

“This is definitely a great win for USACE, Pacific Ocean Division, and the Far East District,” said Rafael J. Reyes, EEO Manager for USACE POD.

“This award further demonstrates what a one-person EEO office can accomplish when the right person is leading the Commander’s EEO Program and the great relationship across the POD EEO community of practice.”

Holding on to the fond memories of working with the District, Brown is scheduled to retire from government service on Dec. 31.

When asked about his retirement plans, Brown said he would retire in the Philippines and enjoy time with his wife and family.

“My only job will be to take better care of myself, physically and mentally. I plan to enjoy life in paradise!”

With his retirement just a few steps away, Brown reminds his fellow FED employees to take care of each other.

“Remember that at the end of the day, we’re all human. Try to leave the FED better than when you arrived.”

Throughout his time in uniform and as a civilian, Brown has been a man of his word, raising the bar and setting examples for colleagues and leaders. He will be greatly missed by everyone he’s interacted with in the District.

Thank you for your hard work and dedication, Mr. Brown.

