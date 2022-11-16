Secretary of Army selects Far East District civilian as EEO Professional of the Year

Stephen Brown, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District (FED) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) manager, receives the 2021 Chief of Engineers Equal Employment Opportunity Award. Standing beside him are FED Commander, Col. Heather A. Levy (right), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas W. Galick. (U.S. Army photo by Far East District)

