Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Army selects Far East District civilian as EEO Professional of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Secretary of Army selects Far East District civilian as EEO Professional of the Year

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Stephen Brown, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District (FED) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) manager, receives the 2021 Chief of Engineers Equal Employment Opportunity Award. Standing beside him are FED Commander, Col. Heather A. Levy (right), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas W. Galick. (U.S. Army photo by Far East District)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 18:44
    Photo ID: 7574055
    VIRIN: 221220-A-A1425-002
    Resolution: 4842x3228
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Army selects Far East District civilian as EEO Professional of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of Army selects Far East District civilian as EEO Professional of the Year
    Secretary of Army selects Far East District civilian as EEO Professional of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Secretary of Army selects Far East District civilian as EEO Professional of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USACE

    FED

    TAGS

    USACE
    EEO
    FED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT