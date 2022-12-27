NY National Guard Soldiers, Airmen march with civilians to honor deployed troops in upstate New York

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon , center, joins an...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon , center, joins an Army Guard Soldier and civilian youth in leading the annual Christmas Eve Road March in Glens Falls, New York on Dec. 24, 2022. Coons organized the first march in 2004 to honor local Army Guard Soldiers deployed in Iraq. The march is now held to commemorate all service members deployed over the holiday. (NY Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther) see less | View Image Page

A dozen New York Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen joined local veterans and community members to show their support for service members deployed overseas on Christmas Eve in Glens Falls, New York.



Every year, members of the community come together for the annual Christmas Eve Road March, organized by retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. First Class Arthur Coon, a local recruiter.



Coon first organized the event in 2004 as a way to honor Soldiers deployed during Christmas stationed in Iraq.



“We didn't want them to think that we hit forgotten, or we were home staying warm while they were deployed to Iraq. So, we came up with this idea to rope March, so they knew we hadn't forgotten,” Coon said.”

The numbers grew since then and have fluctuated up and down in recent years.



“We've had years where there's more than 1,000 people here. And there's other years this year where it's going to be I think, a little shorter than that because of the cold weather. But we have a hearty band of people they want to support so just no matter what the weather,” Coon said.



According to Coon, this year 500 people turned out in the cold, with temperatures in the low teens.



One of the Soldiers attending was Sgt. First Class Adam Barber, with his son, Austin Barber.



Sgt. First Class Barber has been attending the road march every year since 2006, after coming home from his deployment to Iraq.



Barber said one of the biggest reasons he attends is because it reflects the values of what it means to be a Soldier in the National Guard.



“So, this type of a community event is in line with the values of the Soldiers in Army Guard, because that's what we do. We support our local communities and we deployed overseas as well,” Barber said.



Barber also felt it was important for it to be an event with the community and families because it helps them understand military culture and the sacrifices service members make.



The New York National Guard has some 2,000 personnel deployed for the holiday season in 2022, with Soldiers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Airmen serving in Antarctica.



“I think it's extremely important to bring out family and expose them to the culture of the military and all of those who have served and sacrificed especially in the holidays. It's really important to share that with our families,” Barber said.



At the end of the day, Coon’s message was one of remembrance.



“We haven’t forgotten you. We may be home celebrating, but we think of you guys all throughout our day, and we will never forget,” Coon said.