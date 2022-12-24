Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Guard troops join march to honor deployed troops

    GLENS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    Retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon , center, joins an Army Guard Soldier and civilian youth in leading the annual Christmas Eve Road March in Glens Falls, New York on Dec. 24, 2022. Coons organized the first march in 2004 to honor local Army Guard Soldiers deployed in Iraq. The march is now held to commemorate all service members deployed over the holiday. (NY Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

