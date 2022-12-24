Army Guard troops join march to honor deployed troops

Retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon , center, joins an Army Guard Soldier and civilian youth in leading the annual Christmas Eve Road March in Glens Falls, New York on Dec. 24, 2022. Coons organized the first march in 2004 to honor local Army Guard Soldiers deployed in Iraq. The march is now held to commemorate all service members deployed over the holiday. (NY Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

Date Taken: 12.24.2022
Location: GLENS FALLS, NY, US