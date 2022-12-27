Joint Task Force – Red Hill Update on AFFF Release Investigation, Remediation Progress & Defueling Efforts

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) issued the following informational update today regarding the Nov. 29 Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) release investigation, remediation progress, and an update on repairs related to the overall defueling efforts of Red Hill:



AFFF Release Investigation

• Maj. Gen. Richard Heitkamp from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is investigating the operations, procedures and system design that may have led to the Nov. 29 release of AFFF concentrate, including the cause of the incident and any fault, liability, neglect or responsibility. The investigation into the cause of the release is being finalized and will be submitted to JTF-RH in the coming days for review and endorsement.

• Video capturing footage of the AFFF release will be made available once the investigation is complete and the report is publicly released.



Remediation Progress

• The Navy completed soil testing on Dec. 15, with weekly groundwater sampling ongoing at nine monitoring wells and the Red Hill Shaft. Validated sample results are still pending.

• Last week, the underground culvert near Adit 6 was successfully excavated and paved over and the excavated areas outside of Adit 6 that removed the contamination from the asphalt, concrete and soil was backfilled with clean soil and paved. The work plan to remediate the interior of Adit 6 is currently under review by the state Department of Health (DOH).



Defueling Efforts

• JTF-RH has enhanced their processes for maintenance and repair risk assessments, safety surveillance and supervision to ensure work is accomplished safely and correctly. As such, maintenance and repairs have resumed.

• In total, there are 253 repairs identified. To date, 29 repairs have been completed, 94 repairs are in progress and 130 will be awarded to a contractor by Jan. 15, 2023. Since JTF-RH resumed repair work this week, there is no appreciable impact on the defueling timeline.

• In coordination with Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), CNRH Fed Fire, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, NAVFAC Hawaii and Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, Joint Task Force – Red Hill has ensured sufficient Class A, B and C fire risk mitigations are in place to resume maintenance and repairs.



The latest photos of the site remediation may be found at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/JointTaskForceRedHill



Joint Task Force - Red Hill was established by the Secretary of Defense to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. Importantly, Joint Task Force – Red Hill is also committed to consistent engagement with local stakeholders to rebuild trust with the people of Hawaii.



For more information about JTF-Red Hill, or to provide public comment via our contact form, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

