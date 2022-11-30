U.S. Navy’s Newest P-8A Delivered to VP-5

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 accepted the U.S. Navy’s newest P-8A Poseidon aircraft on Nov. 30, 2022. The aircraft arrived from Boeing Field in Washington and was greeted by Lt. Cmdr. Darryl Abriam, VP-5’s Maintenance Officer. “The Mad Foxes are excited to receive the fleet’s newest and most advanced airborne ASW weapons system,” said Abriam.



The P-8A is the premier maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft and the advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions. The delivery of this new jet will help the ‘Mad Foxes’ train for high end warfare.



The ‘Mad Foxes’ are stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., and are currently executing a Fleet Readiness Training Plan in preparation for their next operational deployment.

