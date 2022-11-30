NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 30, 2022) A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon is delivered to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 11:15
|Photo ID:
|7569351
|VIRIN:
|221130-N-SU685-0035
|Resolution:
|3483x2488
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy’s Newest P-8A Delivered to VP-5, by PO2 Sergio Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy's Newest P-8A Delivered to VP-5
