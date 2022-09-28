Dow reaches career milestone, named senior enlisted advisor for PEO-STRI

Command Sgt. Maj. Tom A. Dow Jr. has been selected as the next Sergeant Major for the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), headquartered in Orlando, Florida.



PEO STRI develops, acquires and sustains simulation, training, testing and modeling solutions to modernize Warfighter readiness: Every Soldier who deploys uses some type of simulation training. Simulations help these Soldiers hone their critical Warfighting skills, rehearse their missions and return to their families safely when their missions are complete. Staffed by more than 1,000 military, government civilian and contractors, PEO STRI executes a multi-billion dollar portfolio, which also includes the management of foreign military sales program in support of over 65 countries.



“I want to personally congratulate CSM Tom Dow on his selection as the next sergeant major for PEO-STRI. Selection to a nominative sergeant major billet is a major milestone in the career of a non-commissioned officer,” said Brig. Gen. Brad Nicholson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC). “I am fully confident that this is by design as he has expertly demonstrated the duties as a command sergeant major for the SATMO professionals and a leader within the USASAC Family. He will only continue to better Soldier and Family readiness, the Army security assistance enterprise, and our NCO Corps. It is a great day for USASAC, the Dow family, and the U.S. Army.”



Dow entered the Army on July 2, 1997 from Syracuse, New York and conducted One Station Unit Training as an Infantryman at Fort Benning, Georgia. He has served in every leadership position through battalion command sergeant major. His combat deployments include two deployments with the 82nd Airborne Division to Afghanistan (2002) and Iraq (2004), and two tours with the 101st Airborne Division to Iraq (2007) and Afghanistan (2010-2011).



PEO STRI products and services include but are not limited to live training instrumentation, medical training, cyber and Special Operations Forces training, research and development and test and evaluation. For more information on PEO STRI and how it strengthens U.S. Army Readiness, visit https://www.peostri.army.mil/.

