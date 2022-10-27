In the Spotlight

Machinery Repairman Fireman Timothy Rector from Nottingham, Pa. joined the Navy in October 2020 for a few reasons. The most significant reason was his uncle; a fellow Sailor with whom he shared many traits. Rector’s other reasons were the traveling opportunities as well as being unsure what he wanted to do in regards to schooling.



“I chose machinery repairman because I enjoyed making things,” said Rector. “I used to make my own guitars.”



Rector is currently working at the Naval Air Station Sigonella Safety Department as the assistant safety representative since November 2021. As an MR, he is working out of rate and with NAS Sigonella being his first command, he is taking any opportunity he can to stay competitive in his rate.



“I have reached out to the other MRs on this base,” said Rector. “I am scheduled to talk with an MR at the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department about the possibility of receiving some in-rate training.”



Even though he is not doing what he expected, Rector has still enjoyed being stationed at NAS Sigonella and his time here in Sicily.



Rector’s daily duties involve giving traffic safety briefs every Tuesdays and Thursdays at the indoctrination class for all NAS Sigonella Sailors, deployed VP squadrons, 39 tenant commands attached to base and all eligible family members. Rector also helps facilitate the motorcycle safety courses in helping riders get certified and assists with the Enterprise Safety Application Management System (ESAMS) in creating profiles for new check-ins. ESAMS is used to manage Navy safety and health programs. His collateral duties are building manager, mail orderly, alternate fire marshal, and alternate transportation representative for his department. He is also in the diversity committee for the command.



For Rector the most difficult part of his job is the public speaking aspect.



“The most challenging part of my job is talking for two hours,” said Rector. “I had no prior public speaking experience and it can be still a little nerve-wracking at times.”



Rector is currently not planning on staying in the Navy for the full 20 years. He is thinking about staying in for one more contract and then getting out to go to school.



“I want to get out and go to college,” said Rector. “Maybe start up a small business in the future.”



Rector is not yet eligible to start Tuition Assistance; it is required to have 3 years of service to apply. He plans on taking courses when he is able but he does not know what for yet.



Rector’s hobbies include traveling, snowboarding, reading, watching movies and playing guitar. He has traveled to London, Prague, Florence, Rome and Cinque Terre. His favorite place he has visited is Florence because of the views. Rector plans on making the most of the time he has left and definitely exploring more of Europe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 04:09 Story ID: 435711 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Hometown: NOTTINGHAM, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In the Spotlight, by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.