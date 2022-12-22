Yokota Air Base introduces “Rent the camo” pilot program

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan— Yokota Air Base, Japan, is one of the first United States Air Force installations to launch the Maternity Uniform Pilot Program, or “Rent the Camo,” October 1, 2022.



The U.S. Congress passed the “Rent the Camo: Access to Maternity Wear Act” Bill in 2020, creating this new program that temporarily issues free maternity uniform items to pregnant Airmen and Guardians at ten bases across the Air Force.



"This opportunity provides a level of comfort and support for our expectant members that they otherwise would not have had,” said Master Sgt. Travis Parton, 730th Air Mobility Squadron first sergeant. “The Air Force as a whole will likely have the same benefits, but they'll have to wait for Yokota and the other nine bases to trial the experience.”



Expectant active-duty service members will be temporarily issued three sets of maternity Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) tops and bottoms, which they can wear up to six months post-partum.



Once Airmen or Guardians at participating locations receive confirmation of pregnancy from their local Medical Treatment Facility, they can work with their first sergeant to complete the necessary documentation to obtain their uniforms. Reservists on Title 10 orders are also eligible for the program.



“I know that funds can be tight regardless of who you are," said Maj. Diana Halferty, 730th Air Mobility Squadron director of operations and one of the first members of Yokota to test the new program. “The fact that this program is not only for enlisted Airmen and Guardians but also officers is an opportunity people should definitely take advantage of.”



After the expectant duration is up, members will then return their uniforms to the Central Issue Facility, Camp Zama being the closest one to Yokota Air Base, for processing and completing a questionnaire. The returned uniforms will then be shipped to a central facility where they will be inspected, repaired, cleaned, and prepared for re-issue.



Additional Air Force installations participating in the pilot program include Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Pope Air Force Base, North Carolina, Shaw AFB, South Carolina, and Kadena AB, Japan.



The DAF “Rent the Camo” pilot program is expected to end September 30, 2026. For more information on how to apply for the Maternity Uniform Pilot Program, please reach out to your local first sergeant.

