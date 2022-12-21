Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers inducts St. Paul, Minn., resident to district’s Hall of Fame

    Corps of Engineers inducts St. Paul, Minn., resident to district’s Hall of Fame

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, recently named Mark Koenig of St. Paul, Minnesota, as its 2022 hall of fame inductee.

    Koenig was honored for his exemplary service to the St. Paul District and the Corps of Engineers. Over the course of his 41-year career, Koenig served in various roles with significant responsibility and impact to include: active-duty military engineer, construction resident engineer and contracting officer’s representative, the chief of safety and security, the chief of emergency management and, most recently, chief of construction. During his tenure as construction chief, he oversaw significant construction projects in Fargo, North Dakota; Moorhead, Minnesota; and along the Mississippi River.

    He served as the district’s emergency manager during the Global War on Terror and the 2011 Red River of the North and Souris River floods. He voluntarily deployed twice to Afghanistan and for numerous hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and tsunami recovery efforts.

    “Mark [Koenig] enhanced the value of every organization in which he was involved, inspiring subordinates and challenging himself and others to do more in the service of this great nation,” said St. Paul District Commander Col. Eric Swenson. “His selfless service and tireless championship of teamwork leave a lasting legacy on the St. Paul District.”

