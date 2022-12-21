Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers inducts St. Paul, Minn., resident to district’s Hall of Fame [Image 1 of 2]

    Corps of Engineers inducts St. Paul, Minn., resident to district’s Hall of Fame

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by David Elmstrom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Mark Koenig of St. Paul, Minnesota, is honored as 2022 St. Paul District Hall of Fame inductee by district commander Col. Eric Swenson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 14:46
    Photo ID: 7567750
    VIRIN: 160302-A-RL421-2022
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers inducts St. Paul, Minn., resident to district’s Hall of Fame [Image 2 of 2], by David Elmstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corps of Engineers inducts St. Paul, Minn., resident to district’s Hall of Fame
    Corps of Engineers inducts St. Paul, Minn., resident to district’s Hall of Fame

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps of Engineers inducts St. Paul, Minn., resident to district&rsquo;s Hall of Fame

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Minnesota

    TAGS

    St. Paul District Hall of Fame

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT