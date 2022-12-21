II MEF Marines return from European Deployment

Photo By Sgt. Scott Jenkins | U.S. Marines assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force disembark the Spearhead-class...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Scott Jenkins | U.S. Marines assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force disembark the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) in Spain, Dec. 6, concluding a month-long deployment aboard. Marines assigned to II MEF, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, embarked aboard USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) to improve interoperability while refining the U.S. capability to rapidly deploy forces aboard U.S. Navy expeditionary fast transport vessels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Approximately 50 Marines and Sailors returned from a month-long deployment for training aboard the Spearfish-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13.



The deployment showcased II Marine Expeditionary Force’s ability to rapidly move forces into the European theater, aboard a non-standard platform, and conduct unit-level and bilateral training with partner nations.



The service members supported a wide range of interoperability training alongside U.S. allies and partners in Europe, like Spain while visiting Naval Station Rota.



“We enjoyed being able to bring the Marines aboard the USNS Trenton and assist them with mission completion,” said Trenton's Officer in Charge Cmdr. Timothy Rustico. “Opportunities such as these demonstrate our unique capabilities and interoperability as we learn to work better together as a Navy and Marine Corps team.”



The detachment of Marines gained first-hand experience and knowledge about II MEF’s relationships with allies across three countries within U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.



In the Central Mediterranean, Marines and Sailors participated in: chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear familiarization; Thanksgiving aboard the USNS Trenton; a port clean up near Elefsina, Greece; tactical combat casualty care practical application; M18 weapon familiarization; an obstacle course; Marine Corps Martial Arts Program sustainment; a squad competition at Naval Rota Station, Spain; and a live-fire training alongside the Spanish Naval Infantry.



"Our time spent aboard the USNS Trenton integrating with the Navy and our limited time training in Spain were equally valuable.” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joshua Ramirez, Marine Detachment Officer in Charge, 8th Engineer Support Battalion. "The detachment was able to learn from our Navy counterparts aboard the USNS Trenton and we were impressed with the level of professionalism the Spanish Naval Infantry displayed during our short time conducting live fire training alongside of them."



This deployment is an example of the many opportunities II MEF Marines have to travel the world, experience different cultures, and train and build camaraderie with fellow service members from our allied nations.