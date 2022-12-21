Navy and San Angelo Commemorate 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack

Courtesy Photo | A group of 130 Sailors with Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A group of 130 Sailors with Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow and the City of San Angelo held a commemoration ceremony for the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Fairmount Cemetery on Dec. 7, 2022. see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class David Nickles



SAN ANGELO, Texas – A group of 130 Sailors with Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow and the City of San Angelo held a commemoration ceremony for the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Fairmount Cemetery on Dec. 7, 2022.



The commemoration ceremony followed the recent discovery that three San Angelo natives were present at Pearl Harbor during the attack. Seaman Walton A. Erwin and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class James A. Martin both lost their lives during the attack and remain entombed aboard the USS Arizona to this day. Gunners Mate 3rd Class Ernest Shawn survived the attack.



Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Neal Williams coordinated the event with the San Angelo city council, the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow AFB, and several San Angelo veteran’s associations. The ceremony included the dedication of a memorial marker for Erwin next to his parents’ grave, reading of a proclamation, the laying of a wreath, as well as word from several guest speakers.



Retired Master Chief Petty Officer Mike McEligot served as the first guest speaker and gave a powerful speech recounting the unexpected and unprovoked attack on that day. He described how U.S. service members fought “ferociously to protect their ships and aircraft” and reminded everyone to “never forget Sailors like our own.”



San Angelo Councilman Harry Thomas and Judge Steve Floyd of Tom Green County both spoke of the proud legacy of the City of San Angelo and Goodfellow Air Force Base, and described the close and historic connection between the two. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing Commander, also spoke of the bravery of U.S. service members on Dec. 7, 1941.



Lt. Cdr. Mark Wess, officer in charge, IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, described the Naval tradition of using bells to “mark the passing of time,” and to “call us to our rest.” He then called for eight bells (used to honor a fallen Sailor, and to signify the end their watch) before the laying of a wreath and the playing of taps.



IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow is aligned under IWTC Monterey. As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, they provide a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.