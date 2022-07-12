Navy and San Angelo Commemorate 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack

A group of 130 Sailors with Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow and the City of San Angelo held a commemoration ceremony for the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Fairmount Cemetery on Dec. 7, 2022.

