    Navy and San Angelo Commemorate 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    A group of 130 Sailors with Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow and the City of San Angelo held a commemoration ceremony for the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Fairmount Cemetery on Dec. 7, 2022.

