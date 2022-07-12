Navy and San Angelo Commemorate 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack

A group of 130 Sailors with Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow and the City of San Angelo held a commemoration ceremony for the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Fairmount Cemetery on Dec. 7, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 13:16
|Photo ID:
|7567683
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-ZB472-1001
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
