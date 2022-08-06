Troop Support honors careers of two civilian employees at retirement ceremony

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the careers of two civilian employees during a retirement ceremony in their honor May 26.



Constance M. Haney, a customer account specialist in the Clothing and Textiles supply chain retired after 41 years of federal service. Kim-Nhu T. Nguyen retired after 28 years of federal service as a senior contracting officer in the Construction and Equipment supply chain.



Acting Deputy Commander William J. Kenny officiated the ceremony and described it as a privilege to celebrate those civilians who have given so much of themselves in support of the nation’s warfighters serving around the world.



“With your retirement, you complete an important page in Troop Support’s history,” Kenny said. “Your service is indelibly marked in our record of success. Those years are characterized by the excellence embodied in the reputation of DLA Troop Support.”



Haney initially served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972 to 1974, before beginning her civilian career with the Department of the Navy Aviation Supply Office as a mail file clerk in 1983. Haney served in various positions with the Navy for nearly 25 years before joining DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles as a customer account specialist in 2007.



Haney said she enjoyed every minute of her job with C&T including the comradery and expertise of her team.



“I’ve had a very rewarding career with the federal government and especially with the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textiles,” Haney said. “I do appreciate everyone for coming and I couldn’t have asked for a better job. No matter what the difficulty was, there was always someone willing to assist, and likewise I did the same whenever possible.”



Nguyen began her career as an assistant to the special officer of the U.S. operations mission to Vietnam and served as a supervisory personnel technician of the Training Division/Civilian Personnel Office at the U.S. Naval Support Activity in Da Nang, Vietnam. In 2009, Nguyen became a senior contracting officer for the Construction and Equipment building material integrated support team.



“I appreciate the opportunity to work with Troop Support to support the warfighter who defends the country [that] welcomed us while we were refugees in 1975,” Nguyen said. “I enjoyed being a contracting specialist, and thank you all for being here, I appreciate your presence.”



Nguyen plans to spend her retirement enjoying family and friends and serving as a community volunteer, travelling, and studying music.



During the ceremony Kenny presented Haney and Nguyen with certificates of retirement, DLA’s retirement memento, a pin of appreciation and a coin and star note on behalf of DLA Troop Support Commander Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley. Kenny also presented Nguyen’s husband Trac with a spouse certificate of appreciation.



Both Haney and Nguyen had family, friends and coworkers in attendance in person and virtually to celebrate their respective careers.

Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 Story ID: 435631 This work, Troop Support honors careers of two civilian employees at retirement ceremony, by Mikia Muhammad