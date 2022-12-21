Vicenza USO hosts local Army spouse whose book is at post library

Photo By Randall Jackson | Author and Army Spouse Pamela Hart, reads from her debut novel while Caralyn Champa, a...... read more read more Photo By Randall Jackson | Author and Army Spouse Pamela Hart, reads from her debut novel while Caralyn Champa, a Public Services Librarian looks on. The book reading and meet and greet were part of the USO's weekly Wake Up Wednesday event at Caserma Ederle. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Pamela Hart, an Army spouse who grew up in a military family spent time Wednesday morning at the USO talking about her debut novel as part of the organization’s Wake Up Wednesday social time.

Her book, Beauty from Ashes, is young adult science fiction. Characters and locations she uses are inspired by her life and being stationed at various bases in the U.S. and Italy including a desert landscape referring to Ft. Bliss, Texas.

“Being able to travel, it kind of opens my eyes to different people and cultures and to have experiences that I wouldn’t have otherwise,” Hart said.

Samantha Storch, the USO Vicenza Center Manager, invited Hart to come to their weekly event as another way to unite the community and highlight the many talents of community members.

“It’s nice to support the local community. Going in to 2023, we’d like to expand even more and to collaborate with other agencies,” Storch said.

The USO offers weekly events including Teddy Bear Tuesdays, Throwback Thursday Trivia, and Coffee Connections on Fridays.

“I love the USO,” Hart said. “When we first got here, they were so welcoming, and helped us before our household goods arrived.”

Hart’s book is now available to check out at the Caserma Ederle’s post library alongside other young adult fiction, a monthly book club and children’s story time. For more information about the Vicenza library, call +39 (0)444-71-4947 or visit https://italy.armymwr.com/programs/ederle-library