Troop Support welcomes four inductees into Hall of Fame

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the legacies of four former leaders during a Hall of Fame ceremony in their honor Dec. 8, in Philadelphia.



Former Subsistence Deputy Director Richard Faso, former Customer Support Liaison Garth McBride, Sr., former Construction and Equipment Deputy Director Anthony D’Ambrosio and former Medical Supplier Operations Director Patricia Panzera earned inductions for their respective contributions to the organization.



The DLA Troop Support Hall of Fame was established in 1994, to recognize former employees who made a lasting impact on the organization, said Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, who officiated the ceremony.



“Our Hall of Fame inductees comprise an extraordinary group,” Shirley said. “They have distinguished themselves because of their exceptional technical knowledge, their resolute leadership, their crystal-clear vision, and their unwavering commitment. Service and leadership are what we’re all about.”



Faso said he felt honored and proud to be recognized for his support to America’s warfighters throughout his 38-year federal career.



“Honor for being inducted and serving with a great group of people that have become family over time,” Faso said. “And also pride because of all of the things you do for the men and women that serve this great country, the general public when there’s a natural disaster and also the millions of children who get fresh fruits and vegetables from us on a daily basis and might not otherwise.”



Faso earned the nickname “Mr. Subsistence” and “Father of the Meal Ready to Eat (MRE)” from his notable leadership in various roles throughout the Subsistence supply chain, according to his award citation.



Garth McBride, Sr. culminated his federal career of 33 years as a customer support liaison for U.S. Navy and U.S. Southern Command customers. From early in his career, McBride was instrumental in process improvement, cost savings and significant warfighter support efforts, according to his award citation.



“For me personally, regardless of projects or initiatives, I always felt it important that those that worked with me knew that [while] I was always concerned with getting the mission done I was also just as concerned with caring for people, so I hope I’ve shown that over the years,” McBride said.



D’Ambrosio started his federal career as a procurement agent in Subsistence and culminated his career providing oversight of acquisition and logistics programs within the C&E supply chain.



“I took great pride in being an acquisition professional in such an innovative organization,” D’Ambrosio said. “It was a great experience to be part of an organization that brought support to the military and humanitarian operations worldwide. I met so many dedicated professionals along the way.”



D’Ambrosio embraced continuous process improvement, constantly looking at ways to improve processes and reducing acquisition cycle time to reduce costs and increase effectiveness across C&E, according to his award citation.



Panzera was an innovative leader of customer relations and process management who dedicated 31 years of federal service to DLA Troop Support, according to her award citation.



“I had the privilege of working with many terrific folks,” Panzera said. “I am blessed to this day by many special friendships which started right here. I am grateful to Troop Support for all the opportunities and experiences I had, whether they were pleasant or difficult, each taught me something about logistics, our customers, our supporting industries, or our products.”



Panzera’s exceptional acquisition knowledge and leadership skills ensured superior logistics support to military service members, millions of dollars in cost savings, and exceptional customer service, according to her citation.



Each nominee received a plaque commemorating the recognition and respectively thanked family, friends, colleagues, and mentors for their roles in their lives and careers.



“The legacy of DLA Troop Support Hall of Fame inductees has shaped what the organization is today: a supply chain logistics powerhouse…agile and innovative in global support to warfighters and our interagency Whole of Government customers,” Shirley said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 10:29 Story ID: 435620 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troop Support welcomes four inductees into Hall of Fame, by Mikia Muhammad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.