Hazardous weather could affect base reporting, operations

Photo By Hannah Carranza | The 88th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements, Equipment and Grounds Section briefs...... read more read more Photo By Hannah Carranza | The 88th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements, Equipment and Grounds Section briefs Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, on this winter’s snow and ice control plan Oct. 14 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The plan outlines annual training and assigns personnel and equipment to areas and shifts for 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza) see less | View Image Page

Winter weather may impact reporting procedures and operating hours for base personnel.



“The procedures are based on my principle of fostering a safe, secure and operational environment for conducting the mission, which is vital to defending our nation,” said Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander.



The most accurate weather information for Wright-Patt will be available at www.wpafb.af.mil and the snow hotline: 937-656-SNOW (7669).



If a decision for early release is made during normal duty hours, it is sent to all base organizations through phone calls, email, text messaging and pop-up messages. In the instance of delayed arrival or base closures, it is sent through WPAFB’s AtHoc emergency mass notification system, website, radio and television.



Telework employees.



In line with the Office of Personnel Management’s weather and safety leave regulations, telework employees continue to work or take appropriate leave during base delays or closures. Personnel designated base or mission-essential for current duties as assigned by their commander or supervisor will continue to work. All other employees will be granted weather and safety leave for the hours they were scheduled to work.



Supervisors and employees should review applicable telework agreements to “ensure expectations are clearly defined and communicated regarding their employee’s telework status during periods of inclement weather,” Meeker said.



For example, if the installation closes due to snow or icy conditions, teleworking employees should know they are expected to telework from their alternate-duty location.



AtHoc notification system.



The AtHoc notification system provides telephonic and electronic alerts. Military, civilian and contractor employees at Wright-Patterson AFB can register to receive emergency messages. Individuals already registered can review their profiles and update emergency contact information at any time.



To register or update information, go to the AtHoc icon on the work desktop and select “Access Self Service.” To view the self-service slides, visit

www.wpafb.af.mil/Portals/60/documents/Index/AtHoc-Self-Service-2019.pdf?ver=2019-11-05-132710-547.